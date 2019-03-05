Tehachapi author Christopher Fulton recently released his first novel "The Inheritance: Poisoned Fruit of JFK's Assassination" along with his wife and co-author, Michelle Fulton.
The non-fiction book is about how Christopher Fulton came into possession of physical evidence regarding President Kennedy’s assassination after the death of President Kennedy's personal secretary, Evelyn Lincoln. Christopher Fulton said he was good friends with Mrs. Lincoln's son and after he died, he received these materials.
“I owe it to President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., Evelyn Lincoln, and the American people to share my story,” Christopher Fulton said.
The summary on the back of the book reads, "Bobby Kennedy quietly fought with the United States Government to keep control over key evidence in his brother's murder. He then used that secret evidence to prevent World War III. In the mid-1990s following the death of Evelyn Lincoln, President Kennedy's personal secretary, that evidence transferred into the hands of Christopher Fulton."
The book is filled with 122 pages of historical photographs and documented evidence which represents a portion of what Christopher Fulton said he inherited from Mrs. Lincoln.
"The Inheritance: Poisoned Fruit of JFK’s Assassination" (Trine Day, Nov. 22, 2018, ISBN#: 978-1-63424-217-2) is available on amazon.com and through Barnes & Noble. For more information or to order a personalized, signed copy, visit cmfulton.com.
Christopher said he and Michelle will be donating a percentage of their book sales to Marley’s Mutts, PTSD Foundation of America, Ronald McDonald House, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.
