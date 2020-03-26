What if you wrote a children's book, and 25 years later it was still in print with more than 150,000 copies sold?
A book so special, that the pages dripped with magic and wonderment?
Local author Sarah Perry has published only one book to date, but that book continues to spark the imagination of children across the globe decades later.
First published in 1995 by J. Paul Getty Museum (ISBN 978-1-947440-05-0), a second 25th anniversary printing of "If..." was released in hardcover March 3, and is available online, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
"The book has legs. What's so crazy about it is that there isn't a main story, lead character or even a complete sentence in the book! It was a total surprise that it would do well at all," said Perry, who lives in the mountains of Tehachapi with her husband, Ed Fowler.
The pages are filled with evocative watercolor drawings created by Perry herself. The drawings are perhaps what make the book so special as they invoke the reader to imagine that all things are possible: leaves turn into fish, cats fly with wings, children have tails, frogs eat rainbows and dreams become visible.
Asked what inspires her, Perry said, "The natural world has always been a reservoir of happiness for me. Anytime I go outside, there are always serendipitous surprises. When I look up, turn over a rock, or call to a raven friend and hear him fly over the canyon and land on the roof to retrieve a treat — these things fill me. The materials of the world, from stacks of glass blue bottles at the grocery store to a precious bone poking out of the grass thrill me. I am in love with the world. Books, music, time to think and make art are my natural joys."
Not only is the book a perfect bedtime story, it has also been used in schools extensively for classrooms to create their own "If..." books.
Said Perry, "I have opened a door for their own imagination and joy to come through. I was surprised it would sell so many copies and reach as many folks as it has. It has also been very touching to see how happy people get when reading together. Or even alone... I'm told!"
Throughout the book, Perry said she has hidden secrets.
"Not one person has figured it out," laughs Perry.
One of the images is "If ants could count," ants are arranged to create the number 8.
"No one has figured out that I made 88 ants," Perry said.
On the page, "If spiders could read Braille," the Braille is a quote from an ancient Chinese text called the Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu: "Existence is beyond the power of words to define... From wonder into wonder, existence opens... The way to do is to be."
The 25th anniversary edition includes a "Reader's Guide: The Secrets of If..." at the end of the book.
Perry said she has been a professional fine art sculptor for all of her adult life; however, drawing was one of her first loves.
"Returning to it and watercolors allowed me to share in a completely different medium and reach far more people with a message of wonderment and fun. It also allowed me to sit down for a change," she said.
Asked what is the one thing she wants her readers to take away from her book, Perry replied, "Joy would be the one thing. Joy in discovering the world around them, joy in sharing, the joy of being alive right now."
"If..." has received more than 90 glowing reviews on Amazon alone.
"I bought several copies for all my relatives' children for gifts. The illustrations are glorious and the concept so imaginative. I particularly like the page, 'If teeth were toes..,'" wrote Brittany Hartke (July 14, 2019).
Teachers also offered reviews like this one from Betsy O'Brochta (June 18, 2016): "Read this the last week of school with first and second graders and encouraged them to write their own version. We had fun sharing and compiling. Loved that it made them think in a different perspective — something that isn't being encouraged with all the standardization taking place in public schools these days!"
The author of the surreal think piece is also known as an accomplished sculptress and, surprisingly enough, bone artist. Along with her best selling book, her breathtaking pieces are proof that Perry has a "green thumb" when it comes to the art of creation.
Her eclectic and exciting pieces can be found at sarahperryartist.com. But before you visit her website, be prepared to think outside of the box!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.