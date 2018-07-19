Saida Woolf contacted Incrediprints, a local direct-to-garment printing company, a few months ago to get a custom shirt of her art. Woolf has now developed six designs and sells shirts through the company's new T-shirt program for young artists.
With the program, a one-time fee allows Woolf to share and sell her designs on the Incrediprints website, in the store and at events attended by the company. Woolf is also given three free shirts and 80 percent of the sales.
"One of the reasons I make art is so I can share it with other people," Woolf, 14, said.
Woolf said her designs are original detailed line art, some of which are inspired by video games. Woolf said her first design that was printed by Incrediprints was inspired by a video game she is making called "Twisted Petals."
Joanne Woolf, Saida's mom, said her daughter pays close to cost for the shirts.
"They basically charge her for the shirt and the ink," Joanne Woolf said.
Margaret San Nicolas, owner of Incrediprints, said after Woolf approached her with a request for a custom shirt, Nicolas offered to help sell her designs and set up the program. Since its start two months ago, Woolf is the only participant in the program.
"The program's open to anybody," said San Nicolas, who added that any beginning artist who wants to sell their designs can sign up.
San Nicolas said that with the company's direct to garment process, items are printed by request and do not have to be made in bulk. Designs can also be placed on socks, sweatshirts and other products.
Woolf said she has so far sold three shirts, and she puts up a new design every week.
"I'm really excited about it," Woolf said.
If you are interested in signing up for the program, you can contact Incrediprints at 661-817-8617.
