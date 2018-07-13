The local Edward Jones office is collecting donations of school supplies for Tehachapi Unified School District students.
Residents can support the drive at 709 W. Valley Blvd. Suite B by bringing in backpacks, crayons, pens, note paper, binders and other supplies for elementary through high school students.
Jennifer Palakiko, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Tehachapi, is supporting the drive and using her office as the drop-off location.
"We're proud to support the academic development of young minds in this community through this school supply donation program,” Palakiko said.
Mike Greer, branch office administrator for Edward Jones, said, “We would love to see the box in the office overflowing. We cannot accept anything monetary, but anything in the form of supplies and that can help the kids be creative.”
The supplies will be distributed as needed, Greer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.