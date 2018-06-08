A young contestant participating in the California High School Rodeo Association State Finals Junior Division came in second in the pole bending competition and has qualified for nationals.
Kami Jorian, 13, who also goes to Jacobsen Middle School, is celebrating her achievement.
“It was really really fun,” said Jorian. “With rodeo, it's more personal and more of a family event."
The event was held May 17-19. Jorian competed against 45 other people in her age group in Red Bluff, Calif., and is one of three competitors who has the opportunity to go to nationals.
She has been competing for more than six years and won on her horse, Badger.
