Family Life Pregnancy Center offers so much more than pregnancy tests and options education. One of the fastest growing classes is our Earn While You Learn parenting program. No, you don’t get paid cash to attend, but you earn points which can be redeemed in the Center’s beautiful Baby Boutique. The Baby Boutique offers just about everything you will need to be ready to welcome your new baby.
The parenting program is available to anyone who might be expecting a baby, recently delivered or has a child 2 years old or younger. Our program is also court approved for parents of children up to age 5. The classes are facilitated by volunteers and are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All classes and services available at Family Life Pregnancy Center are free.
Our class attendees have commented that the classes were very informative, they learned so much and were equipped and ready to bring their child home. Also, they wish they had begun attending the classes as soon as they found out they were pregnant.
Baby items are expensive and many things are needed for little ones. Spend an hour per week and earn clothes, diapers, car seat, pack 'n play, stroller, highchair and so much more. The center also has diapers and formula available to those in need. Call the center to register for the parenting program, talk or receive material assistance at 823-8255.
Kim Nixon is the executive director of the Family Life Pregnancy Center in Tehachapi.
