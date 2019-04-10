The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 67th (Austin, Texas), 68th (Washington, DC), 69th (Indianapolis, Ind.), and 70th (Orlando, Fla.) commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.
• Albert De Palma of Tehachapi has earned his master of business administration;
• Amber Holmes of Tehachapi has earned her master of arts in teaching, elementary education (K-8);
• Hannington Nsereko of Tehachapi has earned his bachelor of science, nursing;
• Jovana Fonseca of Tehachapi has earned her bachelor of science, business management;
• Mandee Dees of Tehachapi has earned her master of education, learning and technology;
• Randi Elmore of Tehachapi has earned her bachelor of arts, interdisciplinary studies (K-8);
• Sheri Dees of Tehachapi has earned her master of education, learning and technology; and
• Wesley Scoggin of Tehachapi has earned his bachelor of science, data management/data analytics.
WGU has recognized 12,920 undergraduate and 8,885 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since June 1, 2018. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, competency-based education enables students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
Learn more at wgu.edu.
