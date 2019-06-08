More than 50 participants gathered at Meadowbrook Park early Saturday morning for the 7th Annual Kickin' Cancer in the Butt Run.
Some chose to walk, and some to run in the annual 5k fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised will benefit research in fighting cancer.
"I've been doing this since it started," said survivor Cliff Benavides.
Also known as Mr. Relay, Benavides has been a prominent figure at all Relay For Life events.
"It feels good to get out here and have a little fun on the weekend," Benavides said.
According to event coordinator Barb Villasenor last year's run raised close to $2,000. This year's totals were expected to be about the same.
"We are all coming together to put our sneakers on and run and raise money for cancer because, basically, the name says it all — we are kicking cancer in the butt," Villasenor said. "It's a really feel-good run because we are all trying to do something good for people who have cancer to help them out."
Anne Mulkins of Tehachapi said she is a return participant.
"I'm running for my sister, Ruth," the Tehachapi woman said. "She lives in Oregon, and her cancer has come back. I'm hoping to get a medal that I will mail to her."
Although she is still undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Chris Budge arrived with her husband, Key, to participate.
"I'm going to do what I can," said Chris with an infectious smile, looking strong and vibrant.
The participants each received a ceramic camping mug and tote bag.
Medals for the top three runners in each age group were awarded: 12 and under, 13 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69 and 70-plus.
Event sponsors included LeHigh, Adaptive Aerospace and Hungry Howie's.
