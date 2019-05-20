Micaela Pryor of Tehachapi graduated from Emerson College, receiving a BFA in creative writing. Pryor completed the degree in December 2018 and was honored May 12 during commencement.
Award-winning journalist, speaker and author Soledad O'Brien received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and delivered the undergraduate commencement address.
Located in Boston, Mass., opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning.
