A local student graduated from Fresno Pacific University on May 5.
Amber Chavez, of Tehachapi, earned a master of arts in school psychology, according to a news release from the university.
She was among 646 eligible graduates at the university’s spring commencement, which took place in the Selland Arena at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center.
The ceremony honored 244 graduates from the bachelor’s degree completion program, 215 from the traditional bachelor’s degree program and 187 master’s candidates.
