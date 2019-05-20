Lauren Nousch, of Tehachapi, was named to the 2019 dean's list at Missouri Valley College for the spring semester. Nousch is a freshman in majoring in pre-nursing.
The requirements for the dean's list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average and at least 12 graded hours for the semester.
Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.