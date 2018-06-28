popup

 Contributed by Ma Belle Ammie Fisher

This is going to be a big, fun birthday party First Friday celebration with more than eight local vendors in a popup market at 117 S. Mill St. from 5-8 p.m. July 6.

The vendor lineup includes:

  • Mountain Chalkers 
  • Wolf & Willow Co. – hands-on vinyl transfers on site or take home with live demonstrations 
  • Dot Dot Smile Sisters – hand-dyed block-printed and shibori style linens for the home and kitchen
  • LuLaRoe – Little girl dresses that twirl with sporty modest coverage
  • Teresa Tauriello – all your up-to-date comfort fashion
  • Bethany Marie Designs – handmade creativity at its best 
  • White Tulip Studio – tooled leather and wood gems 
  • Custom and ready-made hand-painted wood signs for the home, business and special events

Come enjoy some music, ambiance, food, beverages, cake, lounge seating and shop specials at the corner of South Mill and F streets! Can't wait to see you there! See Facebook.com/alligatorrose for more details!

Ma Belle Ammie Fisher owns Alligator Rose.