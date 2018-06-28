This is going to be a big, fun birthday party First Friday celebration with more than eight local vendors in a popup market at 117 S. Mill St. from 5-8 p.m. July 6.
The vendor lineup includes:
- Mountain Chalkers
- Wolf & Willow Co. – hands-on vinyl transfers on site or take home with live demonstrations
- Dot Dot Smile Sisters – hand-dyed block-printed and shibori style linens for the home and kitchen
- LuLaRoe – Little girl dresses that twirl with sporty modest coverage
- Teresa Tauriello – all your up-to-date comfort fashion
- Bethany Marie Designs – handmade creativity at its best
- White Tulip Studio – tooled leather and wood gems
- Custom and ready-made hand-painted wood signs for the home, business and special events
Come enjoy some music, ambiance, food, beverages, cake, lounge seating and shop specials at the corner of South Mill and F streets! Can't wait to see you there! See Facebook.com/alligatorrose for more details!
Ma Belle Ammie Fisher owns Alligator Rose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.