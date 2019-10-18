Members of Tehachapi Chapter #188, Order of the Eastern Star, recently got together and made 108 port pals. They are used for people who have ports for medical reasons and fit between the seat belt of the car and the port area to protect their chest and port from seat belt friction.
There have been many distributed in the area already to cancer centers, City of Hope and doctors' offices. Our goal is to find homes for at least 50 a month.
Individuals who are interested, or need a port pal, are asked to contact Judith Kennedy at 823-1907 or Vicki Tones at 822-4106.
Vicki Tones is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
