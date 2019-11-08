Saida Woolf and Cora Sweeney, juniors from Valley Oaks Charter School, are excited to be included in Bakersfield’s own Comic Con Nov. 16 and 17. While both emerging artists are no strangers to the Library hosted Comic Cons, this will be their first time in the Artist Alley at the long-running Bakersfield event.
Woolf has her own comic that will be published as well as recently being awarded the 2019 Karen Romano Young’s Science Comic Contest winner, which was featured in the April issue of Muse Magazine. She has had much success in the past winning awards both nationally and locally. She spent her summer at both UCLA and CSUN in programs honing her creative skills.
Sweeney is a recent 2019 California Art Scholar through California State Summer School of the Arts, where she spent four weeks in an intensive fine arts program at CalArts. Like her creative counterpart, she has received art awards on both a local and national level.
Both artists are currently working on new projects and will feature their new works. They are excited and very grateful for the opportunity to show their work alongside the professional artists that will be featured at Bakersfield Comic Con.
The event will be held at the Kern County Fair Grounds, 1142 S. P St., in buildings 3 and 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the door.
For more info on the show, visit bakersfieldcomiccon.com.
Brandy Sweeney is the parent of Cora Sweeney.
