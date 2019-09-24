The city of Tehachapi invites the public to an evening of free telescope viewing from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Aviator Park at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
Local amateur astronomers are offering close-up views of the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through their telescopes, along with a variety of educational activities for children and adults. Bring your picnic dinner to Aviator Park and enjoy an evening of spectacular stargazing. This year the moon will be in optimal viewing position to help us celebrate the anniversary of Project Apollo.
Parking is available at the intersection of East I and Hayes streets, then a short walk to the park. Handicap parking will be available. With sunset around 6:30 p.m., good viewing will begin about 7:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact City Hall at 822-2200 or your local NASA-JPL Solar System Ambassadors: Dale Hawkins at hawk@ieee.org and Lauren Hollen at llhollen@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.