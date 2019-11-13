The Salvation Army recently announced a new website is available for bell ringers to sign up for the holiday kettles.
"Volunteers don't necessarily have the time, they simply have the heart," said Sandy Chavez, the Tehachapi center's coordinator.
The Salvation Army's largest fundraising activity is through its Kettle Drive. The proceeds sustain its many programs throughout the year.
"We are only asking for two hours out of your time to come ring the kettle," said Chavez. "We need people to fill those slots, because the more people we have out there ringing those kettles, the more opportunities people have to drop money in those slots."
According to Chavez, everything that is placed in those red kettles stays in this community.
Said Chavez, "You know what? There is a lot of people out there that are anxious, depressed, angry... the culture has changed. This is the type of opportunity that people need to take to get out of themselves, and go do something for the better good, and ring the kettle in the spirit of Christmas. It does something in you. It brings a peace and a joy."
Signing up is easy by visiting volunteer.usawest.org.
Angel Tree
The Salvation Army also began its annual Angel Tree program and is currently accepting applications. Due to the closure of Kmart, Angel Tree tags will only be available at the Salvation Army.
"This is the one and only time that we do ask for documentation," Chavez said. "We gather all the information about the family, but it's the community that meets the needs."
Applicants must provide proof of residency, income and for each child assistance is needed. The child's age, needs and Christmas wishes are included on each "Angel" tag.
Last year, the Salvation Army filled the needs of 400 children; however, Chavez said she is seeing an increase in local needs.
"We are seeing a lot of families struggling," she said. "We try to meet the needs of everyone, and not turn anyone away."
Food baskets
The Salvation Army will distribute Thanksgiving food baskets on Nov. 19, but is still in need of donations for the Christmas food baskets.
"We are not going to be asking for proof of income or anything," Chavez said. "If you need, then just come, and get yourself in line. All I need is a signature and how many people are in your family."
Chavez said she anticipates having enough pantry items to fill all basket requests; however, the greatest need will be in providing the turkeys. Due to limited refrigeration space, the Salvation Army will be better served via monetary donations, which Chavez will use to purchase frozen turkeys a few days before Thanksgiving. For a $25 donation, the Salvation Army can provide a holiday basket for a local family; however, all donations are welcome.
Christmas holiday food baskets will be distributed at 11 a.m. Dec. 17.
Help year-round
The Salvation Army also provides Fresh Rescue every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. This a program in which the Salvation Army partners with Albertsons by receiving produce, dairy and other other food items that the local grocery store would otherwise discard.
On the second and fourth Mondays of each month, the Salvation Army provides food to local seniors.
Said Chavez, "We offer them food, fellowship and coffee. Not only do we feed them, but we encourage them as well."
Commodities Day is once a month, and is a federal program that's been around since the 1950s. It includes pre-packaged food such as rice, beans, pasta and canned goods. It is held once a month, normally on the third Tuesday.
The Salvation Army is located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, visit salvationarmyusa.org or the Facebook page, or call 823-9508.
