“The day I became a United States citizen was the proudest day of my of my life.”
Those were the words of Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz when she spoke at a Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meeting. She was brought to this country by her parents when she was 4 years old. Her family was determined to give her the benefits they lacked growing up and encouraged her to get an education and be successful. She studied and worked hard and was an adult before she received her citizenship.
Ceja-Butkiewicz resides in Bakersfield and is employed by Kern County Public Health Department. Her life experience has inspired her to want to help others. She was introduced to the club as a community advocate.
This advocacy work includes serving on the Board of Registered Nursing, a governor-appointed position. She represents nurses in licensing, wages and other issues. She is also president of the Central Labor Council, which has a membership of 25,000. Fair wages and treatment at work are important issues.
Ceja-Butkiewicz is so proud of the rights we have in this country and has never missed voting in an election since she became eligible to vote. This attitude inspired her to become involved in politics and she is on various Democratic boards including Democratic Women of Kern. She serves as controller of the California Democratic Party. She encouraged everyone to get involved in their community and find ways to make life better for all people.
The next meeting of the Democratic Club will be a holiday party on Dec. 15. Information is on the website tehachapidemocrats.com. Regular meetings will resume in January, which are the first Thursday of each month at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Dinner is at 5 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Registered Democrats are welcome to attend and join the club.
Phyllis Belcher is a long time Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
