Maybe we’re drawn into loving "Steel Magnolias" because we see real life truth in it. Inspired in the heart of author Robert Harling after he had lost his own beloved sister, Harling found solace, then joy, in writing about that part of her life.
Somehow, when Harling combined cherished memories of his sister with how the town’s women pulled together to support her, this soulful hit comedy was birthed.
TCT’s production casts some of our very finest actresses, who draw us into Truvy’s beauty parlor, where these six very different southern dames bring us into their world — where we laugh until we cry and then cry until we hope — right along with them.
So dear TCT friends, we invite you to gather with us at Truvy’s in small-town Louisiana and take in a show that will delight your spirit and enchant your heart all at the same time.
TCT’s Steel Magnolias is directed by Gary Mazzola, and produced by special arrangement with Dramatist’s Play Services, Inc.
Tickets are available at Tehachapi Furniture, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and online at www.tctonstage.com. Adult admission is $15 and children under 12, $8.99. Seniors and active-duty military, save $3 at the door only. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.: April 13 and 14; 20 and 21, 27 and 28 and Sunday Matinees at 2 p.m.: April 22 and 29. We perform at Tehachapi’s beautiful BeeKay Theater, located at 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi.
Dorothy McReynolds is chair of publicity for the Tehachapi Community Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.