Country Oaks Baptist Church will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
Operation Christmas Child first started in war-torn Bosnia in 1993. It has since expanded globally, reaching 114 countries. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
"Since starting, we have reached 157 million children," said Cassie Roberts, media relations associate. "Shoeboxes go to multiple countries and multiple locations."
This year, Tehachapi-area residents are striving to collect more than 15,000 gifts in hopes of being part of reaching 11 million children.
Each year during National Collection Week, Samaritan's Purse collects the shoeboxes from more than 4,000 drop-off sites, or Relay Centers, including Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road.
Said Roberts, "It is a really hands-on way to not only reach out to your local church community, but also to reach out to children in other countries and spread the love of the gospel and the love of Jesus and changing people's live through that."
Tehachapi residents, families, churches and organizations can help spread the joy to millions of children around the world by donating shoeboxes with personal items, such as toys, school supplies, hygiene items and notes of encouragement.
"We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas," said Regional Director Nathan Bates. "These simple gifts show God's love to children facing difficult circumstances."
National Collection Week will be held from Nov. 12 through 19. During this week, the public can drop off a shoebox at Country Oaks Baptist Church, located at 20915 Schout Road, during the following hours: Monday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., however on Wednesday, Nov. 14, the church will accept shoebox donations until 7 p.m.; on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Monday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
With a computer or mobile device, anyone can conveniently pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift on the Samaritan’s Purse website. Go to samaritanspurse.org/occ to select toys and gift items, write a note of encouragement and “pack” them in a shoebox. These gifts of hope will go to children in some of the hardest-to-reach countries.
Using special tracking technology, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world their gift is delivered by using the donation form found at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
