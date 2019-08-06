Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District closed the skate park at the start of the summer. We understood this would not go over well with the users of our skating community, teens, parents who take their kids, and others. But the reality was the skate park had many issues that were long overdue to fix. And until we were able to fix it, the park had to close.
Well, shortly after closing the skate park, I was approached by two different volunteer groups: Henry Schaeffer with Together Transforming Tehachapi and Nichole Hamblin with #LoveTehachapi. We set up a meeting and they both wanted to take on what was needed in getting the park opened.
The problem TVRPD had was manpower. With summer in full swing, it’s very difficult to set the time aside to make necessary repairs to projects such as this one. So both volunteer groups reached out and found the help we needed. Youth, adults and families alike all came together and provided the hands that removed, cut and replaced the depreciated skatelite. And after a little more than a week of effort, the skate park reopened on Thursday, Aug 1.
On behalf of TVRPD, I’d like to thank Mateo and Henry Schaeffer, Buddy Cummings and WWS, Anthony and Nico Carnivale, Christian and Cody LaVerne, Dominic, Dylan and Noah Todd, Jett and Benny Hensler, Nichole and her Family (AKA Team Hamblin), Halle, Judah and Evan.
I’d like to thank all volunteers involved, Together Transforming Tehachapi and #LoveTehachapi, who played an integral hand in getting our skate park back open.
This small project made me quickly learn that there are people in Tehachapi who are looking for ways to improve our town. It’s just a matter of collaborating and brainstorming. Once we do that, the people of Tehachapi can accomplish more than we think.
Corey Torres is interim manager of the district.
