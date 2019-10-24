Would you rate your marriage a 2 or a 10? Maybe even a zero? You’re not alone. Whether your marriage needs a simple reboot or a total resurrection, re|engage is a safe place for couples to reconnect.
In the two seasons since re|engage has come to Tehachapi, nearly 70 couples have attended the program and in return, local marriages and families have become stronger. Re|engage is a 20-week marriage enrichment program, helping couples move toward oneness through teachings, small groups and stories of grace.
We get something out of it every time. After attending the pilot program in 2016, this will be the fourth time my husband, Ed, and I have attended re|engage. We, along with Paul and Jody Farland, are directors of season 3, and together we share a passion with 12 other leaders who have just finished training to prepare for the Nov. 7 launch.
“When marriages and families are healthy, our community is healthy. Healthy cities begin with healthy homes, and healthy marriages are the foundation for healthy homes,” said Ed Miller.
Couples who have completed the re|enage rave about it.
Season 3 begins Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m., at Stallion Springs Community Church and everyone is welcome. Childcare is available for $5 per child or $15 per family. Reservations for childcare are required to ensure enough supervision is available.
For more information, call or text 437-8100 or email sscc.reengage@gmail.com. If you’re ready to sign up now, you can text ‘SSCC reengage’ to 474747 or contact us at the info above.
Sharon Miller is the director of Tehachapi re|engage Marriage Ministry.
