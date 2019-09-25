The Tehachapi Masonic Lodge will recognize one of its own Saturday, Oct. 5, when Clois Donnell Stephens will receive the prestigious Hiram Award. The Hiram Award is one of the highest honors bestowed upon its members by a Masonic Lodge in California.
A ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and refreshments at the Tehachapi Masonic Lodge, located at 24309 Cummings Valley Road. All of the Masonic family and their guests are invited to attend.
Please RSVP by calling 805-1454.
