October is all about Tech Trek for American Association of University Women, Tehachapi Mountain Branch.
The meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 10, will feature some of the girls who attended AAUW-sponsored math/science camps during the summer. They will talk about their experiences attending week-long sessions on a university campus. All interested people are invited to attend the meeting at 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Congregational Church, 100 E. E St.
Featured speaker will be Leslie Edwards, a young woman who attended a Tech Trek camp when she was entering the eighth grade. She has continued to be active in the program and is now the assistant director for the Fresno Tech Trek camp.
Edwards earned a degree in civil engineering after high school graduation. She now works for the Kern County Public Works Department.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women. Membership is available to both men and women with a 2-year or higher degree. Call 805-403-4432 for membership information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
