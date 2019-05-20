Local veterans and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District have finalized plans for the 2019 Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony to be held Monday, May 27. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. traveling down F Street on the way to Philip Marx Central Park. The ceremonies will begin when the parade reaches the park.
The Posting of the Colors will begin the service followed by an invocation and the singing of the national anthem. The traditional reading of the names of veterans who have passed away this year will be followed by reading the list of Gold Star veterans dating back to World War I. A rifle salute and taps will be followed by a musical bagpipe tribute. Wreaths honoring all branches of the service will be placed by the American Legion Auxiliary
After the ceremony, free refreshments will be served by the American Legion and the Auxiliary. Some seating will be available, but it may be wise to bring a chair.
Pat Gracey is a longtime parishioner, historian and choir member at Saint Malachy Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.