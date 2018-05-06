Plans for Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Philip Marx Central Park are being finalized by local veterans organizations and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, and upon reaching Philip Marx Central Park, the Memorial Day Ceremony will begin.
Grand marshal will be Capt. Michael Purdy, U.S. Army, retired, who is a regular escort for the Honor Flight program out of Bakersfield. Following the grand marshal, spectators will be waving to Miss Tehachapi and her court, Boy Scout Troop #3, plus American Legion Auxiliary members. Also adding to the parade will be vintage items from the Tehachapi Car Club.
American Legion and VFW member Michael Johnson, the parade chairman, said there is still time for interested parties to take part in the parade. He can be reached at 577-6712 or michael.27mpj@gmail.com
The Posting of the Colors will begin the ceremony followed by an invocation and the singing of the national anthem. The ceremony will include the reading of names of local veterans who passed away during the year as well as the names of Gold Star veterans of past wars. A rifle salute and taps will be included followed by a musical bagpipe tribute. Wreaths will be placed honoring all branches of the service by members of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
After the service free refreshments will be served by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Pat Gracey is a longtime parishioner, historian and choir member at Saint Malachy Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.