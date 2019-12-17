Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church will present its annual Carols and Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Methodist Church on Schout Road.
This is a great opportunity to escape for awhile from the presents and the food and enjoy fellowship around the real meaning of Christmas. The service will include scripture reading and the singing of carols by candlelight.
Come join us as we lift our voices and celebrate the birth of Christ in word and song.
For more information, contact Gayel Pitchford at 823-8249.
Gayel Pitchford is the minister of music at the Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church.
