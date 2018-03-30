Milltown Marketplace is celebrating their sixth-month First Friday Night Market with local residents that craft their own product presented in pop-up tents in the parking lot of Alligator Rose at the corner of South Mill and F streets in downtown Tehachapi from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Marketplace features live music, food, wine, shop specials and a grand prize drawing from business contributions in the vicinity which is now valued at $800.
A recipient each month wins this drawing qualified with a purchase from Taylor’s Provisions, Alligator Rose, Mill Street Kitchen and the vendors present. Each entry recipient will receive $20 in various store credits.
Local artists are coming out of the woodworks with so many beautiful, creative designers featuring items with wood medium.
Bethany Marie Designs has been showcasing her wood burned decorations on handmade cutting boards as well as fabulous tooled leather and metal jewelry.
Teresa Tauriello has mini tree trunk coaster sets both raw and decorated among many other creations.
Bullheaded Bliss has vintage lace and fabric embellished wooden wall hangings as well as mugs, flower crowns and succulent inspired paintings.
Wolf & Willow Co. has hand carved wooden spoons and whale scoops made with cherry and maple. Their hand-dyed linens steal the show at their setup with block-printed and shibori style table runners, pillow shams, aprons and market bags.
White Tulip Studio has been stealing hearts with hand-painted wooden signs ready-made and custom ordered.
All the vendors with their links can be viewed each month on the Facebook event page via Alligator Rose. Other vendors this month include Dot Dot Smile and Wizard of Happy Paws, a pet grooming salon just across the street, who will be giving away pet treat party favors and offer nail trimming services on site.
