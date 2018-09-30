Thanks to the generosity of rodeo fans, rodeo queen friends and family, and Tehachapi residents, the Miss Rodeo California scholarship fundrasier was a huge success. If you missed the event, you missed a great opportunity to help assist the Miss Rodeo Pageant and bolster the coffers of the scholarship fund.
The event was held at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds on Sept. 8. Dinner was catered by Angry Barnyard from Bakersfield. Though everyone enjoyed dinner and socializing, the highlight of the event was the introduction of this year’s Miss Rodeo California contestants and the live and silent auctions. The queen contestants provided auction items, often representative of their region of the state, to the silent auction. Our very own Dal Bunn was the auctioneer for the live auction. Both silent and live auctions were covered live on Facebook and fans could bid via Facebook.
This was the first in a series of events leading to the coronation of this year’s Miss Rodeo California. Each year contestants vie for the title of Miss Rodeo California and the opportunity to be an ambassador for the sport of professional rodeo and the world of ranching, farming, and agriculture. Miss Rodeo California spends the year traveling the state of California and beyond, promoting our great state, rodeo and the western way of life. She is a role model to our youngsters, a superb horsewoman, has knowledge of California and the western world, and the poise and ability to represent that world to others.
Be sure to head to Lancaster for more Miss Rodeo California pageant events being held Oct. 3-6, several of which are open to the public: horsemanship on Thursday, speech and modeling on Friday evening, and coronation on Saturday morning. While you’re there be sure to take in a performance of the RAM Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center on Friday and Saturday evenings. This is Big Time Rodeo with the finalists from this rodeo heading to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., to compete for the Championship title.
Come see the talented young ladies vie for the title of Miss Rodeo California and if you attend the Saturday night performance of the RAM Circuit Finals Rodeo you’ll see the newly crowned Miss Rodeo California in her first event in her year-long journey as ambassador to rodeo throughout the great state of California. For more information, go to MissRodeoCalifornia.com.
Deb Burken is on the Miss Rodeo California board.
