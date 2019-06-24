Part of every rodeo season is the selection of a new rodeo queen and her court. In a lengthy evaluation, the candidates are put through a series of processes showing their ability in horsemanship, public speaking, knowledge of western heritage and, of course, public poise.
When chosen, the queen and her court will represent Kern County. She must represent the standards and values associated with woman in rodeo, and those values associated with the western way of life.
Last Friday at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and before the weekend's start of the Junior Rodeo events, the finalists were put through a series of questions and practical drills on horsemanship before a panel of three knowledgeable judges.
Rounding out this overall selection process will be a formal interview, modeling and speech presentation to take place in Bakersfield.
Winners of the 2019 Miss Rodeo Kern County Queen and her court will be announced, with a coronation to follow at the Tehachapi Bad Bulls Rodeo on the 4th of July in Tehachapi.
The Junior Rodeos are free to spectators. The next scheduled Junior Rodeo weekend will take place July 13 and 14.
