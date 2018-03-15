Organizers of the 2018 Miss Tehachapi Pageant are seeking contestants up to age 20 to compete. Entrants must meet age requirements by May 1.
Every girl will receive a title and have the chance to serve her community, according to organizers, who say they will teach the girls all they need to know to compete. Practices are Sunday afternoons.
You can contact the pageant at: Facebook: Miss Tehachapi Court/Pageant; via email at tehachapipageant@hotmail.com; or call or text: 661-557-5818.
