It's that time of year when local girls are trying on their evening gowns, polishing up their talent routines and donning their 100-watt smiles for the upcoming Miss Tehachapi Pageant. This year's pageant will be combined with the Miss East Kern Pageant.
The pageant will be held Saturday, May 4, beginning at 5 p.m., in the auditorium at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
According to Debbie Gall-Rea, pageant coordinator, this will be the 9th annual pageant for girls ages 4 through 19.
Several young ladies will be crowned during the event to fill out the 2019 court. Handing over her crown will be last year's Miss Tehachapi, Ryen Dill.
Meet the contestants
• Sevyn Tercy, 6, will be running for Tiny Miss Tehachapi. She loves ballet, gymnastics and Jojo Siwa. She’s a social butterfly and loves interacting and making new friends. Her parents are Eric and Emily Tercy. "And a fun fact about her is that her name is pronounced like the number 7," said her mom, Emily.
• Yatzil Escobar, 4, will be running for Tiny Miss Tehachapi. She likes to play doctor and her favorite colors are pink and purple. She is the daughter of Alberto and Jakary Escobar.
• Tori Tyner, 5, will be running for Tiny Miss Tehachapi. She is the daughter of Sam and Trish Tyner. She is currently enjoying her school year in TK. She enjoys horseback riding and everything involving the outdoors. She loves playing with her three sisters and hopes to follow in her big sister Alexis' footsteps by winning the Tiny Miss title.
• Kylee Girvan, 6, will be running for Little Miss East Kern County. She is the daughter of Scott and Kristin Girvan. She is in kindergarten at Inspire Charter School, and loves science and math. She enjoys participating in local activities such as parades, grand openings and volunteering at Marley's Mutts and the GranFondo as the current Tiny Miss Tehachapi 2018.
• Kaia Hutchinson, 7, will be running for Little Miss Tehachapi. She is the daughter of Nicole Carroll and Gannon Hutchinson of Tehachapi. She is in the first grade, and loves horseback riding, dancing, rock climbing and spending time with her family and friends. She currently holds the title of Little Miss Tehachapi Earth 2018, and has been competing in pageants since she was 4.
• Deanna Vidales, 8, will be running for Little Miss Tehachapi. She loves playing softball and doing gymnastics. She is the daughter of Jessica Vidales.
• Marissa A. Minneci, 9, will be running for Little Miss East Kern County. She is the daughter of Marc and Staci Minneci. She is in the third grade and is a student of Inspire Charter School. She likes gymnastics, skateboarding and Girl Scouts, and she likes to play soccer with her dog.
• Aubree Ellis, 10, will be running for Young Miss East Kern County Tehachapi. She is the daughter of Monte and Reanon Ellis. She participates in Taekwondo at Bear Force Taekwondo Academy and loves animals. She wants to own an animal rescue when she grows up, and loves to volunteer in her community.
• Evangelina Vidales, 11, will be running for Young Miss Tehachapi. She is in sixth grade and loves playing softball. She is the daughter of Jessica Vidales.
• Isabella Sermon, 15, will be running for Teen Miss East Kern County, Edwards Air Force Base. She is the daughter of David and San Juanita Sermon of Rosamond. She will enter the 11th grade at Rosamond High School. She is on the varsity cheerleading squad and enjoys listening to music and hanging out with her friends.
• Katrina Sparks, 15, will be running for Teen Miss East Kern County. She is the daughter of Mark and Kim Sparks. She is the current Teen Miss Tehachapi 2018, and will turning over her crown. She attends Eastside High School and is in the 10th grade. She is on the varsity swim team and enjoys babying her cat.
• Niya Gonzales, 17, will be running for Miss East Kern County. She will be graduating from Gorman Learning Center this June. Her parents are Fred and Cheryl Gonzales, and they have lived in California City for four years. She loves plays and musicals, and will be studying theater arts at Antelope Valley College this fall.
• Lily Crawford, 17, will be running for Miss Tehachapi. She is the daughter of Deana and Jeffrey Crawford. She says that her family is the most important thing in her life, and she loves to cook.
