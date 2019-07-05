Join Robin Hood, Maid Marion, Marion’s Maid, the Sheriff of Nottingham and a host of others in a musical wonderland when up to 30 local kids present an original musical adaptation of "Robin Hood," brought to you by the Missoula Children’s Theatre and Tehachapi Community Theatre. This production is available through participation in TVRPD’s Adventure Camp program Spirit Week.
Local students ages 5 through 12 will play Robin Hood, Maid Marion, the Sheriff of Nottingham and Prince John. They will be supported by the Merry Band, Guards, Aristocrats, Horsemen, Foresters,= and Skunks. Counselors in Training, ages 13 through 15, will serve as assistant directors throughout the week.
"Robin Hood" will be presented at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the BeeKay Theatre located on South Green Street. Each participating student will receive two tickets as part of their registration fee; additional tickets will be available at the door for $7. Seating will be limited.
For additional information, contact the district office at 822-3228 or visit tvrpd.org/programs.
Fran Riggs is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
