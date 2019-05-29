Mojave River Academy held its commencement ceremony May 28 at the Redlands Bowl in Redlands.

Sabrina Alvarez

David Andrade

Lance Bartlett

April Bernal

Jasmine Bixby

Emily Bohl

Gavin Brandt

Mickey Chavaria

Lizzet Clayborn

Sha Loni Delgado

Alexandra Hague

Angelina Harris

Blake Hightower

Riley Jackson

Koyahna Mamula

Andra McAdams

Leah McKelvie

Clarissa Patterson

Klye Reed

Jenefer Rios

Dakota Sasser

Nova Spurlock

Daniel Zamora

Haylee Ziegenfuss

Not pictured: Ariana Burkhalter, Destiny Chisum, Sergio Cox, Nathan Cryer, Alyssa Gasca, Kayla Graff, Victoria Johnson, Shelby Lewallen, Francine Lueder, Brianna Mackey, Colette Nelson, Daniel Peralta, Daniel Reed, Colby Ritchison, Jeremy Rivers, Sara Rogers, Dylan Schull, Jaslee Sischo, Stephanie Smith, Michael Songer Jr.