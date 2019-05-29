Mojave River Academy held its commencement ceremony May 28 at the Redlands Bowl in Redlands.
Sabrina Alvarez
David Andrade
Lance Bartlett
April Bernal
Jasmine Bixby
Emily Bohl
Gavin Brandt
Mickey Chavaria
Lizzet Clayborn
Sha Loni Delgado
Alexandra Hague
Angelina Harris
Blake Hightower
Riley Jackson
Koyahna Mamula
Andra McAdams
Leah McKelvie
Clarissa Patterson
Klye Reed
Jenefer Rios
Dakota Sasser
Nova Spurlock
Daniel Zamora
Haylee Ziegenfuss
Not pictured: Ariana Burkhalter, Destiny Chisum, Sergio Cox, Nathan Cryer, Alyssa Gasca, Kayla Graff, Victoria Johnson, Shelby Lewallen, Francine Lueder, Brianna Mackey, Colette Nelson, Daniel Peralta, Daniel Reed, Colby Ritchison, Jeremy Rivers, Sara Rogers, Dylan Schull, Jaslee Sischo, Stephanie Smith, Michael Songer Jr.
