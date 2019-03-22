On the last Sunday night of each month, followers of Jesus from different congregations around Tehachapi have been coming together to worship the Lord, and to get to know each other. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the Grace Fellowship building located at 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
We call these meetings All Together Now.
Each month, a different pastor from a different congregation comes and speaks, and worship leaders from his church lead the singing. It is a way for us to get a glimpse into the life of every fellowship in town. We are seeing how much we have in common, and how we all share the same core beliefs. We are all trusting in the same Jesus.
On Sunday, March 31, Pastor Kyle Phillips from Grace Fellowship will be our speaker. We have been going through the gospel of John, and Pastor Kyle will be speaking on John Chapter 3.
Brian Drucker is the coordinator of All Together Now. He can be reached by email at druckerbrian@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.