The Friends of the Library could use more help with all the sorting of donated books. Books are categorized by condition and category, then either put in the continuing book sale downstairs in the library or saved for the large seasonal sales.
Given all the books coming in, the Friends of the Library has added new policies to try to ensure that for each sale there will be a lot of fresh inventory. Sometimes this will mean that some books will go on to other charitable organizations for their own fundraising.
These books are the foundation upon which all the Friends of the Library’s fundraising is based and where all the money for the library’s programs begins. And folks have been bringing books in by boxes and bags. All these books have to be sorted, cleaned etc. Currently this is happening on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. Choose one, choose both, or even once or twice a month. Come and test the waters and you may soon want to be a member.
For more information, contact the Friends of the Library by email at FOLTehachapi@gmail.com or call or text 750-2818 or even show up to help out.
Mark Fisher is a member of the Friends of the Library.
