Mountain Bible Church is honored to present a free concert featuring local country music legends.
Join us at Mountain Bible Church's Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Valley Boulevard and Mountain View, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
We welcome Tehachapi's own Hall of Fame member, Jimmy Phillips, along with Bakersfield HOF member Tommy Hayes. These two gentlemen have roots deep into the birth of the Bakersfield Sound. They have performed with some of the giants in the country music genre. Joining them is the very popular Traci Barns, whose voice will lift you with her energy and style
Bob Winger is the office manager at Mountain Bible Church.
