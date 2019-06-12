Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District invites the public to grab a blanket, lawn chairs and their family and friends as movies and concerts will return to the park this summer.
Movies in the Park will be held with specific showings at local parks including Meadowbrook, Philip Marx and Brite Lake. The motion pictures will be shown on a 26-foot inflatable screen with theatrical sound.
A concession stand will be available during the showings and will include soft drinks, chips and popcorn available for purchase; however, the movies will be free.
The movie schedule is:
• "Mary Poppins Returns," Thursday, June 20, Meadowbrook Park
• "The Goonies," Friday, July 5, Brite Lake
• "Hotel Transylvania 3," Thursday, July 18, Meadowbrook Park
• "Jumanji (the original)," Thursday, Aug. 1, Meadowbrook Park
• "Incredibles 2," Tuesday, Aug. 6, Philip Marx Central Park in collaboration with National Night Out
Sponsors of this year's movies are Dignity Health and Alta One Federal Credit Union.
TVRPD will also feature Concerts in the Park this summer in collaboration with Fiddlers Crossing, which will be booking the bands and providing sound, in association with MusicMX entertainment.
In addition to "Ticket to Ride — Beatles Tribute Band" which will perform June 16, two more concerts will be held, including Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk which will perform Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m., and The Novelists which will perform Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.
The concerts will be free to the public and held at Philip Marx Central Park, located at Mojave and E streets in downtown Tehachapi.
Music lovers are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chairs and picnic and enjoy the live music. As in the former Concerts in the Park series, donations will be welcome and opportunities will be given to win door prizes and gift cards supplied by local merchants and restaurants.
"We are thrilled to be working with TVRPD on the Concerts in the Park series," said Peter Cutler of Fiddlers Crossing. "This is actually the second year of our partnership. It's really exciting and gratifying to be able to present bands that we simply could not accommodate in our intimate venue on F Street. Working with TVRPD is a pleasure! We look forward to partnering on many more events in the future."
For more information, call TVRPD at 822-3228 or visit tvrpd.org.
