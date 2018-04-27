"Murder at the Goon Show," a comedic murder mystery spoof, features lots of zany characters and plot twists.
"The Goon Show" is a weekly television series featuring bizarre talents such as the Amazing Ingesto and Zorina the Hypnotist. The show’s host, Greg Lonsdale, has been on edge because he received threatening notes.
Murder strikes the set of "The Goon Show." Who did it? Could it have been a jealous contestant willing to do anything to win? Or, was one of the show’s crew up to deadly shenanigans? Will the murderer be caught before they kill again?
Tehachapi High School drama students work collaboratively to produce a 90-minute show. Students learn how to act, develop characterization, run lights and sound, design and paint the set and work on a running crew.
Michael Goldstein, who plays Alf the talent scout, said, “Alf has been a nice role for me. I wanted to be Alf. I think the audience will love the play.”
Joe Clark, who plays Billy Baily, said, “I have really enjoyed doing the play. It’s been a great cast. It’s been so much fun working with everyone.”
Allyssa Keith, who plays Opal, said, “I learned a lot of things. I learned how to project my voice. Also, my character taught me to never give up on my dreams.”
There are two casts. Eileen Rooney-Counihan is the lead for fifth-period drama. They perform on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 5 at 2 p.m. Carson Wolff is the lead for sixth-period drama and they perform Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m. Admission is absolutely free.
Park in front of the THS cafeteria and follow the signs to family-friendly murder mystery. "Murder at the Goon Show" is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., in Inglewood, Colo.
Lara Steinke is the Tehachapi High School drama instructor.
