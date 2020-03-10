The upcoming 36th Annual Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Art Show is fortunate enough to have six talented donors this year. The show, as you may already know, runs from Sunday April 5 until Friday, April 10. The reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. April 5.
The cost of the reception is $10 for non-members or free for members. Membership is $20 per year, or $35 for a family membership.
The works of the donors will be awarded to lucky prize winners on April 5 at the reception, and if you get raffle tickets ahead of time, you do not have to be there to win. During the week following the reception, the show is open to browse through at your leisure. Docents will be available if you find an art piece you cannot live without.
One of our donors this year is a Bear Valley Springs resident, Muriel Russo.
Her donation is an oil painting titled "Wild Thing," and depicts the head shot of a stallion with a rebellious gleam in his eye.
This is Russo’s fifth year engaging in art and she has a real talent for it. After an injury at work put her into retirement, she wanted something new and different to engage herself. She had worked as a registered nurse at the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi for 10 years. She decided to take art lessons at Tehachapi Treasure Trove and she credits Juanita Niemeyer with teaching her everything she knows, and also making it enjoyable.
Russo enjoys painting horses, but also has done landscapes and is considering doing some more whimsical paintings. Oils are really her preferred medium because she find the color intensity to her liking.
She and her husband, Louis, moved to the Tehachapi area from Modesto 22 years ago. Prior to Modesto, she had emigrated from London, England, 33 years ago.
Russo has two step-children and four grandchildren, all who live farther north in California.
Next week, another artist will be featured in Tehachapi News.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
