Tehachapi Community Theater will present “A Really Big Shoe: Musical Variety Show” for one night only.
Come and enjoy two hours of musical bliss at the Historic BeeKay Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 11. It is hosted by “Ed Sullivan” and "stars" Gary Mazzola, Blond Mustard, Bri Brubaker, Jeff Thorsnes and “Buddy Night."
It is a special presentation of Tehachapi Community Theatre.
This show is a night of musical variety and comedy with special appearances by Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys (if any of them can make it).
Tickets are on sale now at Tehachapi Furniture, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and online at www.tctonstage.com. Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door.
Save May 11 and come see “A Really Big Shoe!”
Doug Jockinsen is with Tehachapi Community Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.