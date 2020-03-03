The upcoming 36th Annual BVS Cultural Arts Art Show is fortunate enough to have six talented donors this year. The show, as you may already know, runs from Sunday, April 5 until Friday, April 10. The reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. April 5.
The cost of the reception is $10 for non-members or free for members. Membership is only $20 per year, or $35 for a family membership.
The works of the donors will be awarded to lucky prize winners on April 5 at the reception, and if you get raffle tickets ahead of time, you do not have to be there to win. During the week, the show is open to browse through at your leisure. Docents will be available if you find an art piece you cannot live without.
A well-known artist about town, Nancy Waldron has been involved with art since the 1980s. She began in oils, then went to acrylics, but now mostly concentrates on watercolor as her medium. It is really her favorite.
Waldron and her husband moved here in 1998, from the Bay area. Her employer had transferred her to Bakersfield, but, not wanting to live there, they discovered Bear Valley Springs.
One of her most valued tutors was David Reinhardt, from whom she learned her watercolor skills. Waldron teaches occasional workshops in Bakersfield and in Lancaster where she teaches watercolor. Face it, that medium is a challenge until you know the ropes. She has also taken Japanese brush painting classes.
She has entered art into the BVS Cultural Arts Art show the past several years, and her work is always popular. Her art is exhibited at the Tehachapi Treasure Trove, and Waldron works there on Wednesday of each week. The title of her piece is "Autumn," and is our watercolor donation for this year.
Next week, another artist will be featured in Tehachapi News.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.