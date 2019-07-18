The Tehachapi Police Foundation will mix a little bit of education with a whole lot of fun for the 9th Annual National Night Out to be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi. This year's theme will be "Emergency Preparedness."
The Tehachapi Police Foundation will collaborate with the Tehachapi Police Department, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District for a free event aimed at building relationships between police and the community.
In 1984, an association of law enforcement, Neighborhood Watch and other groups focused on crime prevention began a campaign, which has now expanded to localities nationwide that host festivals, block parties and other events to bring law enforcement together with the public.
This year, National Night Out will include displays by Edward Air Force Base Office of Emergency Services, local first responders including Tehachapi Valley CERT, Southern California Edison and a blood drive by Houchin Blood Bank.
At 8 p.m., following the displays, the public will be invited to participate in a glow stick walk around the park.
"The glow walk is to show a sense of community as we all come together and the police department will lead," said Key Budge, community engagement specialist.
Following the glow stick walk, TVRPD will present its Movies in the Park featuring "Incredibles 2" at dusk.
"Tehachapi summer evenings are amazing, and this would be a wonderful event to receive information on safety and disaster preparedness, have fun with the kiddos and enjoy a movie; all sitting under the stars," said Kim Nixon, president of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
According to Nixon, a Child ID booth and other nonprofit organizations and agencies will have booths with games and great safety information for children and families.
The Highway Patrol will be on hand checking child safety seats as well.
Said Budge, "We have a lot of new parents and young parents, and we just want to make sure the kids are safe."
Tehachapi Police Department will also be conducting a Scooter/Bicycle Rodeo for the kids, with safety checks for their bikes or scooters by Cycle and Go. Children will receive free helmets.
Businesses or nonprofit organizations interested in participating in this year's event are asked to call Kim Nixon at 619-5123 for more information.
"We are looking for organizations that would be willing to provide hot dogs, popcorn, etc. for those attending," said Nixon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.