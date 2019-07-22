William "Red" Tucker took this photo at his home in Bear Valley Springs of a Black Bear (Ursus americanus) on the patio. Red and his wife, Margie, say that the bear is a frequent visitor to the neighborhood and is seen on a regular basis.
Although called Black Bears, the actual color of their fur can vary widely, from jet black to very pale, with many shades of cinnamon, brown, blond and gray. Black Bears in the West tend to have more variation in color, and the Tehachapi Mountains are often home to bears that lighter in coloration.
Black Bears are omnivores, and their diet reflects the available food sources found wherever they live. In addition to feeding on various plant resources, like acorns, pine nuts, berries, etc., Black Bears also eat many insects, especially larvae which are rich in protein. While bears are famous for being attracted to bee hives, their main interest is not the honey but larval bees.
Bears also eat lots of wasp larva, and their dense thick fur and thick skin makes it more difficult for them to get stung, though they are certainly not immune to stings from angry bees or wasps. Bears use their highly sensitive noses to locate food sources — their sense of smell is believed to be about seven times greater than that of domestic dogs.
California has the biggest Black Bear population of any state, with an estimated population between 25,000 and 35,000. Black Bears live an average of 18 years in the wild, with the oldest confirmed wild Black Bear living to 39.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) name for Black Bear is odokid mo'orizh, pronounced oh-DOH-kid mo-oh-REEZ.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.