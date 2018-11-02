Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of a Killdeer (Charadrius vociferus) out at Brite Lake. These are a type of plover, which looks like it would rhyme with "clover," but most birders pronounce it to rhyme with "lover."
Though they are considered a shorebird, Killdeers are the least water-associated of any type of shorebird — they can sometimes be seen far from an ocean, lake or any other body of water.
While they can be found along shores like this one, these common birds can also be observed on farms, athletic fields, parks, etc. They like to forage in areas that have mud, gravel or very low vegetation. Killdeers are seldom encountered in areas with tall grass.
They get their distinctive common name in an onomatopoetic way, as an approximation of a call they often make. However, oldtimers called them "Killdee" instead, which certainly closer to the sound they make — most birds have trouble making their "r" sounds.
Killdeers (or Killdees) eat mostly small invertebrates, both aquatic and land species, such as snails, flies, beetles, earthworms, grasshoppers, etc. They will also glean seeds left in fields or along roadsides.
Killdeer make very simple, shallow nests of a kind that are referred to as a "scrape." My neighbors, the Warner family, have a long, level driveway that has been covered with a layer of ground up asphalt as road base. This dark and light speckled material happens to match Killdeer eggs very closely, and Killdeer often nest right along the edge of the drive, and their eggs are well-camouflaged even though they are in the open.
Killdeer can often be heard making their distinctive "Killdee! Killdee! Killdee!" call after dark, one of the few local birds to call at night.
