This is a still from a video that Randy Weinstein recorded in Stallion Springs two weeks ago. In it, you can see three adult Gray Foxes (Urocyon cinereoargenteus) and five kits. The baby foxes are simply adorable. With their upright ears and agility while climbing on rocks, they seem almost more like some kind of feline kitten rather than a type of canid, which they are.
This is rather late in the year to see Gray Fox kits so young: they are typically born earlier in the year. Five is also a bigger litter size than usual, so perhaps the wetter year we had last winter provided more food and thus better nutrition and fertility in the vixen.
Randy has a YouTube page that he created of wildlife that he films on his property in Stallion Springs. He already has 60 videos uploaded with many more to go. I highly recommend that anyone who likes this feature check out Randy's YouTube page, which is called simply Stallion Springs Wildlife.
The recent video of the charming fox family alone is worth checking out — when was the last time you saw a litter of baby foxes scampering, jumping and pestering their parents? And the video wasn't filmed in some far off locale by a wildlife camera crew, it was shot right here in Stallion Springs by a Tehachapi man.
Randy has dozens of other videos posted, featuring bobcats, elk, deer, foxes, chipmunks, coyotes, raccoons and more. I've been enjoying checking out different videos of these assorted animals of the Tehachapi Mountains, and I appreciate Randy's hard work and willingness to share these wonderful wildlife vignettes with the rest of us. Check 'em out, you'll be glad you did! The fox video is among the newest posted. Those playful kits are priceless.
