Erica Schlosser took this photo in the Tehachapi Valley of a California Gray Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus californicus) sitting on a fence post. Erica says that she and her family went on vacation, and when they returned, they discovered that this beautiful little fox had made a home for itself under their barn.
The lovely tawny orange color on the fox's undersides, legs and around their ears leads people to sometimes think that they may have seen a red fox when they catch a fleeting glimpse of a California Gray Fox.
The uppersides of these small foxes are indeed gray, created by an even salt-and-pepper mix of light and dark hairs, but their fawn colors can give the impression of a more brightly colored creature than the name "gray fox" suggests.
These diminutive canines, which are believed to be from a more ancient lineage than either gray wolves or coyotes, are resourceful omnivores with a varied diet that includes rodents, rabbits, insects, fruit, bird eggs, and in the modern era, cat food left for outside cats.
California Gray Foxes are not particularly leery of people, and often make themselves at home in woodpiles, around decks or under outbuildings.
While they themselves are predators, they are small enough that they are also prey for bigger creatures, and must be vigilant against coyotes, bobcats, golden eagles and even great horned owls
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian word for fox is wazi, pronounced WAH-zeh.
