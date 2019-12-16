Randy Weinstein took this photo in Stallion Springs of a male California Quail (Callipepla californica) on a wall at his house.
These handsome birds with their familiar "ka-KERR-ker!" or "Come-back-here!" assembly call provide part of the soundtrack to life in the Tehachapi Mountains. California Quail are birds of the foothills, valleys and canyons, and they thrive in oak woodlands. They are also frequent visitors to the yards of homes in outlying areas, especially if a bird bath or bird seed are provided.
When California Quail visit a bird feeder, they often stay on the ground and pick up seed scattered by songbirds, since they naturally spend a lot of their lives on the ground, scratching for seeds. They mostly eat seeds, but will also consume berries, flowers, beetles, caterpillars, etc. Their diet is typically about 70 percent vegetarian.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for California Quail is taaraa, pronounced taah-rrraah, with the "r" sound rolled to imitate the wingbeats of the quail. When alarmed by a potential threat, California Quail will suddenly burst from cover by flying in different directions, and their loud wingbeats can startle would-be predators (or people who happen upon quail).
California Quail, formerly known as Valley Quail, were selected as the California State Bird in 1931, based on a recommendation from the Audubon Society as well as the popularity of these charming birds among state residents.
Now that we are entering the winter months, California Quail are forming coveys, which are an assembly of multiple family groups and may exceed 75 birds in total.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.