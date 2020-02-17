Randy Weinstein took this photo in Stallion Springs of a pair of Mourning Doves that came in to drink at a water feature.
Mourning Doves (Zenaida macroura) can be found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains. These graceful, beautiful birds can even be found far out into the desert. This is partly due to their ability to drink brackish water with lots of dissolved mineral salts without becoming dehydrated.
Mourning Doves, not "Morning" Doves, get their common name because of their soft, melancholy perch song, which sounds like "coo-OO coo coo." The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian word for these loveable birds is based on the sound they make: hoyov, pronounced hoy-YO-vuh. The Native name of the late Betty Girado Hernandez, one of the Nuwä fluent speakers who helped document and preserve this highly endangered language, was Saygüd Hoyov — White Dove.
Mourning Doves are almost exclusively seedeaters who spend their foraging time on the ground, picking up seeds and grit. Doves are excellent parents, with both the males and females contributing equally to raising their broods, which typically consist of two chicks. The males usually incubate the eggs during the more dangerous daylight hours, and then the female spends the night in the nest while the male roosts nearby.
Mourning Doves are not bothered by nesting around humans, and I have photographed dove nests on signs, porch lights and even a bicycle hanging upside down from a rafter.
