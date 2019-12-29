Randy Weinstein took this photo at his home in Stallion Springs of a hawk with a quail that it just caught. Randy says that "I heard a 'thunk' outside, and looked to see that this hawk had snatched a quail in mid-flight and slammed it into the side of my house!"
The hawk appears to be immature, and is definitely one of two different, but very similar-looking raptors called Accipiters. The smaller of the two species are called Sharp-shinned Hawks (Accipiter striatus) and the large ones are Cooper's Hawks (Accipiter cooperii).
Both of these full-throttle birds prey primarily on other birds, and usually catch them in flight, so that can give you an idea of their superlative flight abilities — it takes a quick, agile bird to catch another bird on the wing.
Interestingly, these two species probably have the greatest size dimorphism between the two sexes of any raptors — or possibly any North American birds, for that matter. A male Sharp-shinned is very small, only about the size of a kestrel (slightly larger than California Scrub Jay). A female Sharpie is usually quite a bit larger, then comes a male Cooper's Hawk, which is usually smaller than a crow, and finally a female Cooper's is as big as a crow or larger.
It is believed that this size disparity allows male and female members of a mated pair to hunt for different sized birds, thus expanding their prey range and increasing their success in feeding and successfully fledging Accipiter nestlings.
Tehachapi is host to many Sharp-shinned and Cooper's Hawks in the winter, and they often visit backyard bird feeders — not looking for bird seed, of course, but trying to prey on the birds attracted to the seed.
