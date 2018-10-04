Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of some Turkey Vultures (Cathartes aura) who were roosting in trees in Tehachapi for the night. Large flocks of migrating Turkey Vultures have now started moving through this area.
Every autumn, more than 30,000 Turkey Vultures migrate through Tehachapi as they follow the sun on its apparent southward journey. They come down from Canada, Washington, Oregon and possibly even Northern California, and fly down the Central Valley, mostly staying near the Sierra Nevada range.
They then primarily use two mountain passes to get past the "Great Green Wall," as the Sierra Nevada has been called. One of these is Walker Pass and the other is Tehachapi Pass. For several years in the 1990s, daily Turkey Vulture counts were conducted at both of these passes in September and October to get an idea of how many vultures were passing through, and each count recorded more than 30,000 birds.
The Turkey Vultures don't eat during their migration, but they do stop and rest each night in trees along the way. They halt their migration late each afternoon as the day cools off and they lose the thermal lift that they use to stay aloft.
Trees in the Tehachapi area often play host to these passing guests, and many a Tehachapi resident has been startled to find dozens or even scores of big black birds making ungainly landings in trees in their yard. This migration is believed to have been going on for thousands of years.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for Turkey Vulture is wukumahizi, pronounced wu-ku-ma-HAA-zi.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.